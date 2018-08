Swedish prepaid mobile phone brand Comviq and its European holding company Tele2 are experiencing serious problems with their overseas networks.

The unexpected glitch means Swedish customers abroad are experiencing difficulties when placing and receiving calls, texting and browsing the internet, a situation that’s gone on for more than 24 hours.

“It's deeply regrettable,” admits Tele2 media spokesperson Johan von Heijne.

“We urge those who need to get in touch with people to look for places with Wifi instead.”

Tele2 and Comviq’s networks continued to experience problems on Saturday with no apparent solution in sight.

“We have no new information yet,” von Heijne is quoted as saying by Swedish news agency TT.

To make matters worse, Tele2's website is down.

“This is an unfortunate coincidence. But we’re reaching out to our customers through our other channels, " explained von Heijne.

Tele2 started as a telecommunications company in Sweden in 1993 and currently operates in Sweden, Croatia, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Russia and Germany.

Comviq merged with Tele2 in 1997, but the name Comviq was retained as a brand, together with Tele2's own brand Tele2 Mobile.