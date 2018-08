The victim had gone for a walk in the municipality of Kvicksund - a fifteen-minute drive from the city of Eskilstuna (Södermanland County)- when she was caught out in the open by a heavy thunderstorm.

“Once the (Saturday morning) storm had passed, relatives began to worry why the woman hadn’t returned home and went out to look for her,” police officer Martin Detterström told Swedish news agency TT.

The woman’s family found her around 3.30 in the afternoon lying on the ground unconscious.

Emergency services were unable to resuscitate her.

The victim’s 40-year-old friend was also seriously injured during the meteorological incident and is currently being treated at Mälardalens Hospital in Eskilstuna.