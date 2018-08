Pilots in Sweden, Belgium and Ireland will go on strike for 24 hours on August 10th. The airline cancelled 146 flights in response – 22 of which were due to depart from Sweden.

Of the remaining cancellations, 104 are Belgian flights and the rest Irish. Pilots are striking over demands for better working conditions, with the Swedish Air Line Pilots' Association (SPF) insisting that the airline has refused negotiate with them over creating a collective employment agreement.

"All proposals from Ryanair that have been shown to the SPF have meant restrictions on how our members are organized and represented, something that is unacceptable to a union," the SPF said in a statement announcing industrial action.

In response, Ryanair called for third party mediation to end the stand-off. Strikes by pilots and cabin crew in Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Belgium have already led to more than 600 cancellations by the airline this summer.

Spain is the country most affected by the industrial action, which the airline estimates has affected around 100,000 passengers already.

Ryanair announced in December 2017 that it will recognize unions for the first time.

Compensation can be claimed for some cancelled flights but it varies and depends on how much information was given in advance. For journeys under 1500km a maximum of €250 can be claimed (or €400 for flights between 1500 and 3,000km), but in the event that the airline directly warned passengers of their flight cancellation with 15 days notice, there is no right to request economic compensation. More information can be found here.