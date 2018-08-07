Police probe shooting at Stockholm restaurant

<p>Several people witnessed the shots being fired at the building. No one was injured.</p><p>"Several people called in about the incident but I'm not sure what the witness hearings have resulted in," Fredrik Nylén from Stockholm Police told news agency TT.</p><p>It is not clear if there are any known threats towards someone linked to the restaurant or anyone eating there.</p><p>"That's obviously something we're looking at. What reasons may be behind it," Nylén said.</p><p>Police managed to locate empty bullets at the crime scene, and have launched an investigation into serious weapon crimes and attempted murder. No arrests have been made.</p>