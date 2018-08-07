Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Police probe shooting at Stockholm restaurant

TT/The Local
7 August 2018
08:38 CEST+02:00
File photo of a Swedish police car. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Police are probing a shooting at a restaurant in Stockholm suburb Bredäng, where shots were fired at around midnight on Monday.

Several people witnessed the shots being fired at the building. No one was injured.

"Several people called in about the incident but I'm not sure what the witness hearings have resulted in," Fredrik Nylén from Stockholm Police told news agency TT.

It is not clear if there are any known threats towards someone linked to the restaurant or anyone eating there.

"That's obviously something we're looking at. What reasons may be behind it," Nylén said.

Police managed to locate empty bullets at the crime scene, and have launched an investigation into serious weapon crimes and attempted murder. No arrests have been made.

