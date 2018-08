The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) has decided to close a number of routes in Götaland between Wednesday and Friday, when temperatures in the area are expected to reach between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius.

"It's warm all the time. We’ve judged that the routes must be suspended temporarily," Joanna Ljunggren from Trafikverket explained.

Routes between Kalmar and Linköping, Nässjö and Vetlanda, Jönköping and Vaggeryd, and Värnamo and Landeryd are among those closed.

It follows previous closures on several lines in the area at the end of July due to the heat. Trafikverket fears the high temperatures could cause sections of the tracks to buckle or shift, a phenomenon known as "sun kinks".

Tracks will first be inspected before traffic is allowed to resume. Passengers who have purchased tickets for the affected routes are advised to contact the train company they purchased them from.

On Wednesday, trains on the Herrljunga-Borås, Borås-Varberg, Uddevalla-Strömstad and Håkanstorp-Gårdsjö routes will also stop until midnight due to concerns over sun kinks.