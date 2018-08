Bans on outside grilling, including at home, remain in place in five counties, TT reports.

A total nationwide ban on lighting fires, including home barbecues, was introduced at the end of July at the request of the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (Myndigheten för samhällskydd och beredskap, MSB).

That ban has now been eased by counties in several areas.

The five counties in which bans remain in place are Skåne, Blekinge, Halland, Västra Götaland and Östergötland. Further details on current bans can be found on Sweden’s emergency services information website Krisinformation.

While the ban has been lifted in other counties, authorities have stressed in many cases that barbecues should not rest directly on the ground.

Restaurants and commercial camping sites have also been given permission to light grills, provided the necessary precautions are taken.

In most areas, bans on lighting campfires in natural areas are still in force, as is use of permanent outside barbecues in these locations. Full details are available on individual county websites.

Breaches of the ban on barbecues have been punishable by fines, with one man in the town of Åhus in Skåne receiving 30 different penalties, totalling 19,500 kronor, for repeated violations.

