Whether you're a freelancer, student or office worker keen for a change of scenery, here's a rundown of some of the best spots to head to with your laptop.

Badabing, Tjärhovsgatan 5

This co-working café (formerly known as Coffice) is perfect for the casual freelancer umming and ahhing between a café or a formal workspace.

Refreshments include coffee and other hot drinks, ice cream, and baked things, all of which you're free to enjoy without worrying that the baristas are hoping you'll leave and free up a table – almost all the customers will be there to work or study so the ambiance should be calmer than the typical bustling Stockholm café.

Cost: If you work from your laptop in the main coffee area, you simply pay for your food and drink. Meeting rooms cost 400 kronor/hour for up to four hours, or 300 kronor/hour for longer, and there's also the option of hiring an office there for a full year.

Hours: 7.45am-5pm (and 8am-6pm for the meeting rooms) on weekdays, 10am-5pm on weekends (meeting rooms not available)

Cafe&Co, Kungsbron 23 and Hornsgatan 47

Another cafe-coworking hybrid, Cafe&Co allows day or monthly memberships including private office space or hot desk options in the co-working area.

Conference rooms (with fantastic views) are also available, and the online system allows you to get in touch with other members to share expertise or promote your own work – you're sure to meet plenty of new people between the members and daily drop-in visitors. Members get free coffee and tea, personal lockers, and access to the Skype room and office equipment.

Cost: From 300 kronor/day and from 2,900 kronor/month (with discounts during summer). You also have the option of working for free from the café/bistro spaces if you just want to have a short working fika or lunch.

Hours: 8am-6pm on weekdays, Hornsgatan 10am-5pm on weekends (Kungsbron closed)

A post shared by Hornsgatan by Café & Co (@hornsgatanbycafeco) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

GoTo10, Hammarby kaj 10D

The big draw of this office space by the water is that it's free for anyone working on an internet-related idea to come and work here – you don't need a formal business or plan. Food and drinks are available from the attached café.

If you're looking for a longer-term spot (three months or more) for your internet-based project there's the chance to become a member and get access to a fixed space, office materials, and meeting rooms. There's also a whole range of events, including Pink Programming Sundays, a free monthly event for women and transgender people to work on coding and programming projects, and for beginners to get some help.

Cost: Free to work in the open area. Monthly memberships start at 1,250 kronor/month

Hours: 8am-5pm on weekdays

Impact Hub Stockholm, Luntmakargatan 25

Part of a global community, Impact Hub's focus is on social innovation and if you want to be a member, there is an informal interview to get through. The space includes free coffee, tea and fruit, showers, phone booths, and lockers, and during the summer you even have access to a roof garden.

One difference to many of the locations on this list is that there's no option for a fixed desk or private office space, although you can pay to book meeting rooms (co-workers and members get discounts). There are also regular events and talks.

Cost: Day passes (8am-5pm) are 300 kronor. Alternatively, there are several packages, with the 'global connect' option costing 190 kronor/month and reducing the cost of day passes (up to five per month) to 175 kronor. Memberships start at 1,990 kronor/month for startups, and include a 'global passport' to work from any Impact Hub location for up to three days for free.

Hours: 8am-5pm, 24/7 if you have a membership package

A post shared by Impact Hub Stockholm (@impacthubsto) on May 11, 2018 at 6:03am PDT



The Park, Sveavägen 98 and Hälsingegatan 49 There are two venues here with different working atmospheres: the 'Corporate New York' themed Sveavägen address, or Hälsingegatan with a more relaxed vibe. Members here benefit from reception service, Christmas and summer parties plus afterwork events through the year, Friday breakfast buffets, conference and meeting rooms, a gym at the Hälsingegatan address, and shower and kitchen access. Choose between a membership that gives you access to the lounge areas only, a fixed or flexible desk, or a personal office where you'll have 24/7 access. A unique feature of The Park is the 'virtual membership', which allows you to use the venue's central Stockholm address and they will forward your post – you can also book conference and meeting rooms at members' prices, from one hour to a full day. Cost: Day pass from 200 kronor. Membership prices available on request Hours: 8am-5pm for day passes or lounge membership, 24/7 for members OpenLab, Valhallavägen 79 The requirement for joining OpenLab is that you, as a small business or entrepreneur, are aiming to improve society. You get access to the different workspaces (conference room bookings are extra, but members get discounts) plus free coffee and meet-ups with other members. OpenLab also training offers courses aimed at boosting your "innovation skills". And if you're not a member, you can work from the Open Café for an afternoon. Cost: From 2,000 kronor/month (part time) and 3,000 kronor/month (full time) Hours: Members have 24/7 access, cafe open 8am-5pm on weekdays A post shared by Openlab (@openlabsthlm) on May 12, 2017 at 7:10am PDT Lager46, Gotlandsgatan 46 If the attraction of co-working is to get away from the 'office culture' of suits and formality, this former warehouse location in trendy Södermalm could be perfect for you. There's 24/7 access, showers on site, free coffee and tea, printer and photocopier access as well as the chance to use the kitchen, lounge area and cosy inner courtyard. Lockers are also included. Cost: From 3,000 kronor/month for a fixed desk Hours: 24/7 for members Kolonien, Telefonvägen 30 Telefonplan is in one of Stockholm's most up-and-coming neighbourhoods, and this is one of the best value office spots on the list. There are also options for companies to hire private offices. All the usual amenities are included: coffee, tea, an equipped kitchen, showers and a bike room, and you're well located for food and drink spots. Cost: Flexible desk from 1,995 kronor/month, fixed desk from 2,995 kronor/month Hours: 9am-4pm, but 24/7 memberships are available

No18

With two offices in the heart of town and a claim to being 'Scandinavia's most central business lounge', choose from the elegant Stureplan district or the convenient Central Station location. The Stureplan office is home to a gym, bistro and juice bar, and in total more than 170 companies call No18 home.

Becoming a member gets you discounts on conference spaces, access to events and the co-working community, plus all the office services you'd expect from coffee to phone booths. The Central Station venue is open 24/7.

Cost: From 2,500 kronor/month as a co-working member (two days per week, or 4,500 kronor/month for five days), allowing you to work from the lounges during office hours, and from 6,500 kronor/month for a private desk. Private office options are also available.

A post shared by linnherbertsson (@linnherbertsson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

The Castle, Slottsbacken 8

The organizers claim the aim is to create a "workspace of dreams" and it's a beautiful environment with five different floors, each with a different feel and working environment – not to mention the chandeliers and artwork. There are also social activities and the option of meeting the many other workers there, either in person at community activities or through the online portal.

Printer use, unlimited coffee and two hours a week of conference room use are included, and you can pay extra for other facilities such as lockers, gym classes, and an adjustable desk.

Cost: Starts at 2,500 kronor/month for a flexible desk two days a week, or 1,800 kronor/month for the two-day week option if you're on a low income, which is measured as under 144,000 kronor/year after tax. You can also get a discount as a group, by signing up for a room together, from 22,000 kronor/month each.

Hours: 24/7 access for members



Knackeriet

One of the most exclusive options on this list, this is reserved for long-term members only and you'll have to get approval from the members' committee. What you'll get for your money is a working space in a quiet and historical corner of Gamla Stan, plus perks like a garden, nap and shower rooms, and free snacks.

There are around 50 members working in a range of industries, and you'll be working in the former offices of Swedish poet Carl Michael Bellman.

Cost: From around 3,900/month

Hours: 24/7 access for members