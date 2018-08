The survey by pollsters Demoskop on behalf of the Expressen tabloid ranks the leaders of Sweden's eight parties in parliament in order of how high confidence voters say they have in them.

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven is only in third place with 36 percent of respondents saying they have high or fairly high confidence in the Social Democrat leader, although the figure has increased by four percent in the past month.

Top of the list is Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson (39 percent), followed by Jonas Sjöstedt (37 percent), whose Left Party has also been climbing the polls ahead of the September 9th election.

His party – the most left-wing group in parliament – is currently polling at around ten percent, an improvement on its performance in the last election in 2014 when it landed at 5.7 percent.

Another party that looks set to improve its 2014 results is the nationalist Sweden Democrat Party which received 12.9 percent of the vote in that election, but is now polling at above 20 percent.

However, support does not appear to be as great for its leader Jimmie Åkesson, who only comes in a tied fifth place in Tuesday's Expressen/Demoskop poll, with confidence ratings of 28 percent.

He shares that spot with Liberal leader Jan Björklund, beaten by Centre Party leader Annie Lööf at 34 percent.

At the bottom of the table are Green Party leaders Isabella Lövin (18 percent) and Gustav Fridolin (16 percent), together with the Christian Democrats' Ebba Busch Thor (17 percent).

Demoskop quizzed 1,025 people for the poll between August 2nd and 7th.