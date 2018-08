The fight occurred at a school in Kvarngärdet late on Sunday night. The 17-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest, according to SVT Uppsala.

Police were alerted to the fight at roughly 9.30pm and found the victim badly injured.

“He was in very bad condition and appeared to have been stabbed. He was picked up quite quickly by an ambulance and taken to Uppsala University Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival,” police spokesman Per Bjurström said.

According to police, there were several witnesses to the incident and a number of people have already been questioned.

“The interrogations allowed us to move toward the arrest of two suspected perpetrators. But there are probably additional witnesses who need to be heard,” Bjurström said.

The two suspects were arrested by 4am on Monday. Both suspects are in their 20s but it was not immediately known if the suspects and victim knew each other before the Sunday evening fight.

Later on Monday, a young man in his 20s was shot in both legs in Uppsala but police did not immediately connect the two incidents. Spokesperson Linda Winge said that a connection had not yet been ruled out, however.

The shooting victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and he is being treated at Uppsala University Hospital. Police are investigating the shooting as an attempted murder.