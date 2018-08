The person is being held on suspicion of "preparation for devastation endangering the public", police confirmed in a statement shortly before 7am.

Police reported that a building in the Djurgården area in eastern Stockholm had been secured by bomb squad personnel at around 1am, after a suspicious object was found there earlier in the evening. The bomb squad were on the scene for around two hours investigating the find.

The object was found at around 7.40pm, and police initially closed off a large part of the area, up to the Gröna Lund theme park and close to the main entrance to the Skansen open air museum, on Monday evening.

The barriers have now been reduced and only the area immediately surrounding the building in question remains closed off "while technicians ensure that there are no further objects they need to deal with", police said on Monday morning. Other residents in the apartment building were able to remain in their homes during the operation.