A police patrol stopped a cyclist at around 8pm in the Araby neighbourhood, north of the town centre, to check if the bicycle was stolen.

The cyclist attempted to run away but was caught by police. After that, police said that "during the scuffle which broke out, the person stabbed one of the police officers with a knife".

The police officer received injuries to his arm, but his colleagues were then able to get the attacker to drop the weapon.

The perpetrator, a man in his 20s, is now being held by police on suspicion of attempted murder.

The police officer who was stabbed was taken to hospital, and a police press spokesperson was unable to share any further details about the incident.