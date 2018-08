The leaders of the party have complained that Sweden's police have not allowed them to march on the full route they had proposed and so will instead remain at the Kungsholmstorg square.

"That's no problem for us, whatever happens we will take care of it," Lars Byström, a spokesman for the Stockholm Police told The Local. "So far, it has been quite calm and quiet."

The demonstration began with of a phalanx of male NMR supporters holding banners, while music played from a set of loudspeakers. One was wearing a t-shirt with the slogan "100 percent National Socialist".

Later, NMR representatives began reading out a list of "traitors of the people", which include large numbers of politicians from both left and right. NMR leader Simon Lindberg. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT Three NMR activists were also seen waving a flag from a rubber dingy outside Sweden's national parliament, while playing a pre-recorded speech from a loudspeaker. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT A counter-demonstration in the nearby Kronobergsparken drew around 200 protestors, according to police. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT Earlier in the day, the centre-right Centre Party, which is trying to position itself as an anti-Nazi party, sent a boat to the waters of the square, decorated with LGBT rainbow flags and the Centre Party logo, which played loud schlager music. According to a press release, the party had loaned the boat out to a Lesbian couple, Ellinor and Marielle in order to "celebrate love and openness". The couple married eachother while protesting against the NMR march. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT

According to Lars Byström seven activists were picked up by the police on Friday night and sent back to their homes on Saturday morning so they could not take part in the march.