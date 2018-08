According to prosecutors, the charges include rape, sexual assault, purchasing sexual acts and sexual exploitation. In all cases, the alleged crimes were committed against children, primarily girls between the ages of 12 and 14. Most of the alleged incidents occurred during the autumn of 2017.

The suspect denied all allegations against him at the Borås District Court. He has been found guilty on similar charges four previous times.

Prosecutors allege that the suspect used his Snapchat account to find his victims. In most cases, he pretended to be a younger boy and convinced the girls to send him nude photos or to record themselves performing sexual acts and then send him the videos. On several occasions, the man allegedly blackmailed the girls by telling them that he would distribute the images and videos if they did not do what he wanted.

Prosecutor Andrea Andersson said that the impact of the crimes varied amongst the victims.

“Some of the girls have taken this very badly, others not so much. It is very individual how this affects you,” she said.

The 22-year-old was sentenced to probation for his earlier offences and in one case was placed in youth detention.