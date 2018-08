In one of the incidents, Åkesson was giving a talk at a public square in Falkenberg when two protesters attempted to hit the Sweden Democrats leader with eggs and tomatoes.

The two food-throwers, both younger men, jumped out in front of Åkesson with a carton of eggs but were stopped from launching them by police. The young men had better success throwing their tomatoes but none of them hit their intended target.

A scuffle then broke out in which a police officer was kicked in the leg.

“One person was arrested for violence against a public official,” Western Police District spokesman Stefan Gustafsson said.

Additionally, both of the protestors were hit with charges of disturbing the piece.

After successfully avoiding the eggs and tomatoes, Åkesson continued with his talk as planned. Photos published by Aftonbladet show him picking up some of the tomatoes as he spoke.

The second incident occurred in Uddevalla, where upwards of 40 protesters disrupted an election stop featuring members of Alternative for Sweden (Alternativ för Sverige - AFS), an upstart party largely made up of former Sweden Democrats.

Some of the protesters began throwing eggs at the AFS members, which led to a minor fight. Two people were arrested, including one person who allegedly hit one of the politicians.

A police spokesman said that no one was injured.