EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
2 September 2018
12:37 CEST+02:00
12:37 CEST+02:00
EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier (R) and Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: AFP
2 September 2018
12:37 CEST+02:00
Starting your own company and navigating taxes can be, well… taxing. But for the many international professionals who move to Sweden to start a new life and a new business, taxes in a new language can prove even more challenging. Nicole Michaelis is an entrepreneur who has done just that.