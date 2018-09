The man, who is in his 20s, was shot in the southern suburb of Hermosodal at around 7pm, with police receiving the alarm shortly afterwards.

According to the local Sydsvenskan newspaper, the man was killed in the attack, although Malmö police had yet to confirm this in a statement issued at 8.30pm

“He has been driven in an ambulance to hospital. There is at present no information on his condition,” the police said.

On Monday night, police dogs were searching the area for bullets or discarded weapons, while police were interviewing local residents.

According to Sydsvenskan, witnesses saw a person carrying a weapon, who leapt off a cycle and ran from the scene.