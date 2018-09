A higher proportion of supporters of the Sweden Democrats than of any other party have seen their employment and economic status worsen since 2006, a Stockholm University study has found.

The study, entitled "Economic Losers and Political Winners: Sweden's Political Right", found that the labour market and income distribution were better indicators than immigration for the growth of the nationalist party, which was founded in 1998 and had negligible following in 2002.

The Sweden Democrats entered parliament in 2010 and became the third largest party in 2014 — a rise that preceded the 2015 refugee crisis. We link the rise to two macroeconomic events that triggered income inequality and job insecurity for large labor market segments. 2/9 pic.twitter.com/ml0tbAc4wq — Johanna Rickne (@johannarickne) September 4, 2018

Researchers in the study used voting register data for all of the party's current and former political candidates to identify the municipalities and voting districts to which they are affiliated, while also aggregating individual social and economic conditions in these areas and comparing the to the Sweden Democrat vote share.

Two economic developments are key to understanding the trend, the researchers found.

The first of these was a series of policy reforms implemented by Fredrik Reinfeldt's Moderate party-led government between 2006 and 2011 known as arbetslinjen, which reduced income tax for working people while tightening conditions on social support and the a-kassa unemployment insurance system. This had the effect of broadening the disposable income gap between those inside and outside of the labour market, and worsening the economic situation of a large group, the researchers argue.

1. In 2006—12, dramatic tax and spending cuts were implemented to "make work pay", causing people without stable employment to fall behind in disposable income (left). 2. The GFC caused job insecurity among people with stable jobs, but vulnerable to automation (right). 3/9 pic.twitter.com/XFGydEOK6A — Johanna Rickne (@johannarickne) September 4, 2018

The second economic event to contribute to the circumstances of the "economic losers" of the Stockholm University study was the global financial crisis of 2008.

The Sweden Democrats are over-represented in losing groups in both categories relative to the population at large, the study found. All other parties are under-represented.

The SD gained most votes where inequality grew most (i.e., outsiders lost most), and where insiders were most exposed to job-loss (i.e. vulnerable insider share highest). This relationship is also strong between electoral precincts within municipalities (see Figure 10). 6/9 pic.twitter.com/yVMvQwdPIB — Johanna Rickne (@johannarickne) September 4, 2018

Conclusions of the report support the notion that people who suffer economic loss display reduced trust in established parties and institutions, the authors write.

As a result, some people affected by economic downturn or inequality became Sweden Democrat candidates, while many more chose to support the party, according to the research.

The trend makes Swedish politics more inclusive – but Sweden Democrat candidates score lower on expertise, moral values and social trust, the research paper notes in its summary.

SD politicians appear to be citizen candidates for their voters. They come from the same labor market strata, hurt by the economic events; and they share negative outlooks on political elites and immigrants. They are also new to politics: only 2% have been elected before. 8/9 pic.twitter.com/njFvcmYqWX — Johanna Rickne (@johannarickne) September 4, 2018

The Local has approached the authors of the report for comment.

