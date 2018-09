Hotel Skansen in Färjestaden has earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for its impressive collection of over 1,000 different kinds of whisky, Kvällsposten reported.

The bar first broke the record for the most whisky bottles in Sweden back in 2001, and ever since then, the hotel’s director Fredrik Norén has continued his work in whisky collection through trips to Scotland and the largest branches of Swedish alcohol monopoly Systembolaget.

In June this year, Guinness World Records staff travelled to the hotel to count the bottles along with cameras and independent witnesses. A representative from the company will come to the hotel on Friday to present a certificate confirming the record.

Hotel Skansen's 1,179 types of whisky were enough to beat the previous world record of 1,031 by a significant margin, which was set by the Glenesk Hotel in Edzel, Scotland.

"It feels really great to finally be able to say that we are the world’s biggest whisky bar. But I won’t dare to say it out loud until we get the certificate," Norén told Kvällsposten.

