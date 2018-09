The two main blocs remain almost neck-and-neck, with just one seat separating their results,

The counting of overseas votes and early votes was completed late on Wednesday evening, after which 6,307 of the 6,325 voting districts had declared their result. By 10.30 on Thursday morning, just ten districts remained, comprising a few thousand votes.

The final result is expected on Friday after votes have been counted again and double-checked, which is part of the standard process.

On Thursday morning, the red-green coalition (including the centre-left Social Democrats, Green Party and Left Party) had 144 seats in total, while the centre-right Alliance (made up of the Moderate Party, Centre Party, Christian Democrats and Liberal Party) had 143. The far-right Sweden Democrats had won 62 seats.

Small adjustments have been made to the results, including one seat which moved between the Centre Party and Sweden Democrats on Wednesday during recounts, after one constituency submitted the wrong result. This reduced the Alliance's total number of seats to 142, but by Thursday the seat was again declared to have been won by the Centre Party.

Though the vote-counting is approaching its end, it is still far from clear what Sweden's next government may look like, with the current government intending to stay in place until parliament opens later in the month but the four-party Alliance saying it plans to seek a mandate to form a government.

"The Alliance is the government alternative which is clearly larger than the Social Democrats and clearly larger than the current government [comprising the Social Democrats and Green Party]," Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch Thor said at an Alliance press conference on Monday.

However, Prime Minister and Social Democrat leader Stefan Löfven pointed out that the Left Party are now part of the centre-left bloc, saying: "If they [the Alliance parties] adhere to the bloc policy, then it can't be that the smallest bloc will govern, that is completely illogical. How the government will look still needs to be decided by the final election result."