Shots fired at home in Malmö suburb

<p>Several people in the Oxie area of Malmö called police at around 11pm after hearing gunshots.</p><p>"We judged that it could be something serious and dispatched patrols to investigate," said southern Sweden police press spokesperson Rickard Lundqvist.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537165926_oxie.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Police were investigating if the shooting was linked to car burnings the same evening. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT</span></i></p><p>No one was found injured and police did not say if anyone was inside the property at the time.</p><p>However, police did find bullet holes through a window and were investigating if the incident could be connected to two cars that were torched in the same area on Sunday evening.</p><p>No arrests had been made by Monday morning.</p>