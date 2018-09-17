Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Shots fired at home in Malmö suburb

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 September 2018
08:25 CEST+02:00
malmöpolicecrimeoxie

Share this article

Shots fired at home in Malmö suburb
Police found bullet holes through a window. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 September 2018
08:25 CEST+02:00
Police were called out to investigate after shots were fired at a home in Malmö on Sunday.

Several people in the Oxie area of Malmö called police at around 11pm after hearing gunshots.

"We judged that it could be something serious and dispatched patrols to investigate," said southern Sweden police press spokesperson Rickard Lundqvist.


Police were investigating if the shooting was linked to car burnings the same evening. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

No one was found injured and police did not say if anyone was inside the property at the time.

However, police did find bullet holes through a window and were investigating if the incident could be connected to two cars that were torched in the same area on Sunday evening.

No arrests had been made by Monday morning.

malmöpolicecrimeoxie
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Recipe: how to make Swedish apple pie with a twist
  2. Swedish student whose flight disruption went viral now faces charges
  3. QUIZ: Can you tell Sweden and Switzerland apart?
  4. Sweden's final election result delayed by two days
  5. Opinion: How to counter Russian interference like a Swede
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Recipe: how to make Swedish apple pie with a twist
  2. Swedish student whose flight disruption went viral now faces charges
  3. QUIZ: Can you tell Sweden and Switzerland apart?
  4. Sweden's final election result delayed by two days
  5. Opinion: How to counter Russian interference like a Swede
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/09
Salary, Lifestyle, Apartments, oh my!
17/09
Paid/Unpaid Vacation Days
16/09
Anyone worried about Brexit?
16/09
Nazi threat in Sweden
16/09
What is SD's hidden agenda
16/09
will i pay tax if i live in Sweden?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/09
Algarve Portugal For Sale mountain plot with container home
04/09
Seeking relatives of Anton Nielsen b.1839??
04/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832
04/09
Seeking relatives of BODIL CATHRINE NIELSDATTER b 1832 at Ma
03/09
A cosy cafe/restaurant in Gothenburg for rent
03/09
Plumber wanted
View all notices
Advertisement