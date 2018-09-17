Shots fired at home in Malmö suburb

Several people in the Oxie area of Malmö called police at around 11pm after hearing gunshots.

"We judged that it could be something serious and dispatched patrols to investigate," said southern Sweden police press spokesperson Rickard Lundqvist.



Police were investigating if the shooting was linked to car burnings the same evening. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

No one was found injured and police did not say if anyone was inside the property at the time.

However, police did find bullet holes through a window and were investigating if the incident could be connected to two cars that were torched in the same area on Sunday evening.

No arrests had been made by Monday morning.