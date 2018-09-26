Yuck factor: Disgusting Food Museum to open in Malmö

The brainchild of Dr Samuel West, the American behind Helsingborg’s Museum of Failure, the new exhibition will bring 80 of the world’s most disgusting foods to Slagthuset MMX just behind Malmö Central station. “The main aim is that it is fun, interesting, and interactive,” West told The Local. “You can taste, smell, and in certain cases, even touch the food.” The museum features a raw bull’s penis on a cutting board, maggot cheese from Sardinia, and roasted guinea pig from Peru, with visitors receiving a tour of each continent's most unappealing offerings.

Yummy! Bull penis from China. Photo: Anja Barta Thelin

“The rotten shark from Iceland is absolutely horrid,” West said. “We have the world’s stinkiest cheese, proven by a British university. It’s hardcore science.” But he said he hoped that the exhibition, like his failure project, would also get across a more serious underlying point. “We need to question our ideas of disgust if we’re going to consider some of the more environmentally friendly sources of protein, like insects.” West’s team, most of whom worked with him on the Museum of Failure, spent months working out how to contain the smell of some of the world’s stinkiest foods. “There’s no ready-to-buy solutions for delivering nasty smells to people and trying to contain them,” West explained. ”The best way is a simple medical-grade research jar.” Containing the smell of Sweden’s fermented herring dish surströmming proved particularly difficult. “We tested it, and tested it and were almost kicked out of our current office space because of the smell,” he said. “I think we’ve got it solved, but I’m not sure. It’s one of those things that keeps me awake at night.”

A smell jar. Photo: Anja Barta Thelin

West moved to Sweden when he was 21, learned to speak Swedish within a year, and has now lived in the country for 20 years, earning a doctorate in psychology and working as an organisational psychologist. The Museum of Failure grew out of his research into innovation and risk-taking, and brought together failed product launches from around the world, including a Trump board game. It has since opened franchises in Toronto and Los Angeles, and is soon to open another in Shanghai. “They’re both fun, but the food museum is much more relatable and much more interactive. You can only sniff failure to a certain extent. But if you have rotten shark in your face you wish you were never born.”

Fancy some soup? The main ingredient for Guam's fruit bat soup. Photo: Anja Barta Thelin