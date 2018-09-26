Yuck factor: Disgusting Food Museum to open in Malmö
26 September 2018
20:06 CEST+02:00
20:06 CEST+02:00
Some of the vile foodstuffs on display in Malmö. Photo: Anja Barta Thelin
26 September 2018
20:06 CEST+02:00
Parents of adolescent children will agree that teenagers are hardwired differently. It’s why a one-size-fits-all curriculum does anything but ‘fit all’. It’s the concept behind Fieldwork Education’s International Middle Years Curriculum (IMYC), a curriculum designed specifically to suit the developing adolescent brain.