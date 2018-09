The bridge closure was part of "a large police action" ordered by Copenhagen Police. Police also closed a number of other bridge connections in Denmark, including the Great Belt Fixed Link (Storbæltsbroen) between the islands of Funen and Zealand.

The Öresund Bridge was closed in the direction of Sweden, but traffic in the direction of Denmark should not be affected.

The Öresund Bridge Consortium (Øresundsbron), which owns and runs the bridge, confirmed the closure.

Øresundsbron er lukket/stängt i retning mod Sverige på politiets anmodning. — Øresundsbron (@oresundsbron) September 28, 2018

"The only thing I can say at the moment is that we have closed at the request of police," said Jens Genders, press spokesperson at the consortium.

Ferry routes, including the one connecting Helsingborg, Sweden to Helsingør, Denmark, were also closed, as was a majority of domestic train traffic from Copenhagen Central Station.

Copenhagen Police did not immediately reveal the reason for the closures but said more information would be released via Twitter.

Danish broadcaster TV2 reported that the closures were related to the pursuit of one or more vehicles.

