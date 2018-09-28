Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

The Local nominated for major Swedish journalism award

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
28 September 2018
11:29 CEST+02:00
the localsveriges tidskriftermedia

Share this article

The Local nominated for major Swedish journalism award
The Swedish Magazine Publishers Association highlighted The Local's Sweden in Focus series in the nomination.
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
28 September 2018
11:29 CEST+02:00
The Swedish Magazine Publishers Association (Sveriges Tidskrifter) has nominated The Local for an award as one of the country’s best digital publishers.

Explaining the decision to pick The Local as one of four contenders for the 2018 Digital Publisher of the Year Award in the Popular Press category, the association says:

"The Local is editorially strong and has developed its digital concept impressively with a payment model and more audience interaction."

The publishers association also highlights the important role The Local plays in giving the world an accurate picture of Sweden, making special mention of the in-depth Sweden in Focus series and an agenda-setting story about a deeply controversial court ruling.

The Local's Sweden editor Emma Löfgren is understandably delighted with the nomination.

"I’m very proud. We have worked very hard on making The Local even more relevant for our readers and giving them the kind of quality reporting that they will be willing to pay for. It’s gratifying to see that our industry has taken note."

The Local’s managing editor Paul O’Mahony explains how the company’s nine European sites have all been moving in a similar direction.  

"All across our network we’re working hard to get to the heart of our countries, strengthen our reporting, and deepen our relationship with our readers. This nomination will spur us on to keep honing our editorial output for our core audience of inquisitive internationals."

For The Local’s CEO James Savage, 2018 has turned out to be an exceptional year.  

"We've spent 14 years building The Local, but this past year has been a high point by any measure for our original Swedish site. The impact we had during this month's elections, both for our audience in Sweden and in the wider world, demonstrated that we are now an indispensable part of the media landscape. The success of our Membership programme shows that our readers believe this too. Accurate, insightful reporting about Europe in English was never needed more than it is today."

The Local faces stiff competition for the award in the form of Baaam, an online feminist magazine for young women, anti-racism website Expo and KPWebben, a community site for children. The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony in Stockholm on November 7th.

The nomination caps an excellent week for The Local after the company’s Creative Studio was also shortlisted for a top native advertising award.

the localsveriges tidskriftermedia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 'Distracted boyfriend meme' is sexist, rules Swedish advertising watchdog
  2. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven voted out by parliament
  3. What's next for Sweden after confidence vote?
  4. The Local shortlisted for top native advertising award
  5. Swedish satire programme says it won't apologize to China over sketch

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Distracted boyfriend meme' is sexist, rules Swedish advertising watchdog
  2. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven voted out by parliament
  3. What's next for Sweden after confidence vote?
  4. The Local shortlisted for top native advertising award
  5. Swedish satire programme says it won't apologize to China over sketch
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/09
Where are you from?
28/09
The surprises that get you
28/09
Swedish people can confuse us
28/09
Quicken Backup support phone number
28/09
Where to get advice about socialförvaltningen
28/09
Getting Dogs to Sweden
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

26/09
Our house in Nacka for sale because of relocation
25/09
3.5 Ton Van to London
25/09
Looking to rent a car for 3 months in December
17/09
Anyone want a car bringing from uk to sweden ?
17/09
Swedish lessons with experienced teacher
10/09
Algarve Portugal For Sale mountain plot with container home
View all notices
Advertisement