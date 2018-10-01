Live blog: Cancer researchers from US and Japan awarded Nobel Medicine Prize

The 2018 Nobel Medicine Prize laureates. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The winners of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine have been revealed in Stockholm.

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine is awarded to James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo "for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation".

Tasuku Honjo, born in 1942 in Kyoto, Japan, was a research fellow in the US in the early 1970s and received his PhD in 1975 at Kyoto University. He has also been a faculty member at Tokyo University and Osaka University, and since 1984, a professor at Kyoto University.

Here's a picture of Thomas Perlmann, the secretary-general of the Nobel Committee, speaking with Honjo just minutes before announcing his name to the world.

Perlmann told journalists here in Stockholm that Honjo was very pleased. He does look quite happy:

James P Allison was born in 1948 in Texas, where he also received his PhD in 1973. He has worked at several prestigious institutions, including the University of Texas, the University of California (Berkeley) and the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

He has been a professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, since 2012 and is affiliated with the Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy.

It is still very early morning in the US, so understandably the Nobel Committee has not yet managed to get in touch with Allison to let him know that he'll be going to Stockholm in December, but Swedish news agency TT has spoken to him. I could be wrong, but I think they were the ones to inform him of the happy news, and apparently his first words were "thank you, thank you, wow".

The Nobel Foundation tweets that "laureate James P Allison (from Texas, USA) studied a protein that functions as a brake on the immune system. He realized the potential of releasing the brake and unleashing our immune cells to attack tumours. He developed this concept into a new approach for treating patients."

And Tasuko Honjo (from Kyoto, Japan) "discovered a protein on immune cells and revealed that it also operates as a brake, but with a different mechanism of action. Therapies based on his discovery proved to be strikingly effective in the fight against cancer."

James P Allison and Tasuku Honjo "for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation". Congratulations!

The Nobel Prize in Physics will be announced on Tuesday, followed by Chemistry on Wednesday and Peace (in Oslo) on Friday. The Economics Prize, which is not part of the original awards ordered by Nobel, will be announced on Monday next week.

The medicine prize was the third prize mentioned in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish scientist and inventor who first made a vast fortune from his invention of dynamite in 1866, then decided to turn his attention to more altruistic areas of life and ordered the creation of the famous Nobel prizes.

Here's what he wrote in his will: "One part to the person who shall have made the most important discovery or invention within the field of physics; one part to the person who shall have made the most important chemical discovery or improvement; one part to the person who shall have made the most important discovery within the domain of physiology or medicine; one part to the person who shall have produced in the field of literature the most outstanding work in an ideal direction; and one part to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

Nobel decreed that the bulk of his estate should be invested in "safe securities" and, as a result, about 31.5 million Swedish kronor, equivalent today to about 1.7 billion ($190 million), were used to create the Nobel Foundation. Since 1901, the year the first Nobel prizes were awarded, the foundation has funded the awards.

It almost didn't happen. Nobel died childless in San Remo, Italy, in 1896, but two nephews tried to have the will nullified, and even King Oscar II of Sweden opposed his wishes, saying they were not "patriotic minded".

Good morning and welcome to the start of the Nobel Prize season, with this year's winner of the Medicine or Physiology, chosen by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute, to be revealed later this morning.

Good morning and welcome to the start of the Nobel Prize season, with this year's winner of the Medicine or Physiology, chosen by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute, to be revealed later this morning.