Live blog: Winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics announced

The Local is reporting live from Stockholm, where the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics has just been announced.

12:10 'Crazy!'

We've now got Donna Strickland on a phone line, presumably speaking to us from Canada. She is now one of three women who have won the Nobel Prize in Physics (out of 210 in total). One of the journalists in the room (I didn't catch from which newspaper) asks her how she feels about that.

"Is that all? I thought there might have been more," she says. "I think we need to celebrate women physicists, because we are out there. I don't know what to say. I am honoured to be one of them."

How did it feel to learn she’d won the prize? “Crazy!” Strickland also praises the other 2 Laureates and their discoveries #nobelprize — Catherine Edwards (@CatJREdwards) October 2, 2018

She is clearly very proud and moved by receiving the most prestigious gong of the science world.

12:03 More about the new laureates

The award was actually announced ten minutes behind schedules, which is very-late-indeed in Sweden. I wonder if we will find out what caused the delay?

Göran K Hansson, Secretary-General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, as always impressively announced the laureates in five languages: Swedish, English, German, French and Russian. The Academy says Arthur Ashkin is awarded "for the optical tweezers and their application to biological systems" and Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland "for their method of generating high-intensity, ultra-short optical pulses".

I'll tell you more about their research shortly. We're now about to hear more from Strickland.

11:55 The 2018 Nobel Prize of Physics goes to...

... Arthur Ashkin (USA) with the other half awarded jointly to Gérard Mourou (France) and Donna Strickland (Canada) for "groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics". Congratulations!

11:38 Less than 10 minutes to go...

The Local's Catherine Edwards and Nele Schröder are at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences where the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics is to be announced at 11.45am. The Nobel Committee is usually on time, because Sweden.

15 minutes to go! We’ve just been told everything is running on time and reminded where we can get coffee - so far, so Swedish #nobelprize2018 pic.twitter.com/FKFGlrgx5v — Catherine Edwards (@CatJREdwards) October 2, 2018

International journalists have lined up to report on the #NobelPrize in #physics. The room is filled with a cacophony of different languages. pic.twitter.com/XTQiiyVdW6 — Nele Schröder (@NeleSchr) October 2, 2018

11:27 'Hello, you have won the Nobel Prize'

When does the winner get told? Usually just a few minutes before the rest of us find out. However, it is often difficult to reach them due to the time differences, so sometimes they only find out when they wake up and turn on the morning news. And in 1989, the Nobel Committee accidentally called the wrong Norman Ramsey to inform an unsuspecting man (who was actually an economist) he had won the Nobel Prize in Physics.

"They had guessed maybe I might be in Washington DC. There was a Norman Ramsey there. And the chairman of the committee called him," Norman-Ramsey-the-physicist once recalled in an interview.

From this ordinary phone, someone will receive an extraordinary phone call #NobelPrize #Physics pic.twitter.com/EpDoSdobIy — Vetenskapsakademien (@vetenskapsakad) October 2, 2018

11:15 205 men, two women

To date, 111 Physics prizes have been handed out to 207 laureates, two of whom were women. The gender imbalance was heavily debated last year, when none of the Nobel Prize winners in either category (Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature and the bonus category of Economics) were women.

Göran K Hansson, the Secretary-General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which is responsible for the Physics, Chemistry and Economics prizes, then said he would like to see more women laureates, but that they have to make their decision based on the nominations they receive – and apparently not enough female physicists get nominated.

Here's how the nomination process works. Thousands of members from the world of academia, science, parliamentary assemblies and previous Nobel laureates – chosen to represent as many countries and universities as possible over the course of time – submit candidates for the Nobel Prizes. The Nobel Committees of the awarding institutions then select the winners after much deliberation. The names of the other nominees cannot be revealed to the public until 50 years later and unfortunately I found out too late that you are not able to nominate yourself for a Nobel Prize.

The two women who did win the Physics Prize were Marie Curie (who also won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry – way to nick the limelight from the rest of us, Professor Curie) and Maria Goeppert-Mayer.



Marie Curie working in a laboratory with her daughter Irene in 1927. Photo: AP

11:00 Good morning...

... and welcome to day two of Nobel Prize season. The two things everyone is asking in Sweden today are 1) Who will win the Nobel Prize in Physics and 2) When will Sweden form a government? Follow this blog to find out the answer to the first question in 45 minutes. Guiding you through this process is The Local Sweden's editor Emma Löfgren, with the help of our reporters Catherine Edwards and Nele Schröder. Hello from us!

