Live blog: Sweden to announce winner of 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics

Last year's Economics laureate Richard Thaler, left, with Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's another Nobel Prize in Economics. Follow The Local's live report from Stockholm.

Nobel Prize in Economics to be announced at 11:45

11:35 Just ten minutes to go

The Local's Catherine Edwards is at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences where the 2018 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel is due to be announced very soon now.

It’s a bit of a dreary Monday in Stockholm for the last of this year’s #NobelPrize announcements (sorry, sorry, this one is of course the Sverige Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel) pic.twitter.com/cOymW1O8Gk — Catherine Edwards (@CatJREdwards) October 8, 2018

The press room is filling up at the Royal Swedish Academy ahead of the economics #NobelPrize announcement. Lots of different languages being spoken too pic.twitter.com/MESCgZ5pqx — Catherine Edwards (@CatJREdwards) October 8, 2018

Things are apparently running on time for the economics prize announcement, which I’m pretty sure means the winner(s) have now been contacted with the good news https://t.co/IkxkePElEL — Catherine Edwards (@CatJREdwards) October 8, 2018

11:10 What do the laureates get?

Each award is worth nine million kronor in prize money, shared between the winners if there are several. They also receive a medal and a diploma, and get invited to Stockholm on December 10th to accept their award at a rather spendid gala in Stockholm City Hall (or Oslo for the Peace Prize).

While the rest of the world have almost lost interest in the Nobels by then, in Sweden the awards banquet is the dinner against which all other dinners are measured. It is broadcast live on television, it is one of the few times you get to see the royals actually wearing royal tiaras, several column inches are dedicated to all the best outfits, and everyone remembers that time the prime minister answered his phone in the middle of dinner (and there was much shock and horror).



Then prime minister Göran Persson, next to Crown Princess Victoria, in 2003. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

10:26 Americans dominate

The economics prize is the only Nobel not originally included in Alfred Nobel's last will and testament – it was established in 1968 to celebrate the Swedish central bank's 300th anniversary. Since it was first awarded in 1969, Americans have dominated the prize. Here is a list of the winners (AFP):

2017: Richard Thaler (US)

2016: Oliver Hart (Britain-US) and Bengt Holmström (Finland)

2015: Angus Deaton (Britain-US)

2014: Jean Tirole (France)

2013: Eugene Fama, Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Shiller (US)

2012: Alvin Roth and Lloyd Shapley (US)

2011: Thomas Sargent and Christopher Sims (US)

2010: Peter Diamond and Dale Mortensen (US) and Christopher Pissarides

(Cyprus-Britain)

2009: Elinor Ostrom and Oliver Williamson (US)

2008: Paul Krugman (US)

2007: Leonid Hurwicz, Eric Maskin and Roger Myerson (US)

2006: Edmund Phelps (US)

2005: Thomas Schelling (US), Robert J. Aumann (US-Israel)

2004: Finn Kydland (Norway), Edward Prescott (US)

2003: Robert Engle (US), Clive Granger (Britain)

2002: Daniel Kahneman (Israel-US) and Vernon Smith (US)

2001: George Akerlof (US), A. Michael Spence (US), Joseph Stiglitz (US)

2000: James Heckman (US), Daniel McFadden (US)

1999: Robert Mundell (Canada)

1998: Amartya Sen (India)

1997: Robert Merton (US), Myron Scholes (US)

1996: James Mirrlees (Britain), William Vickrey (US)

1995: Robert Lucas Jr (US)

1994: John Harsanyi (US), John Nash (US), Reinhard Selten (Germany)

1993: Robert Fogel (US), Douglass North (US)

1992: Gary Becker (US)

1991: Ronald Coase (Britain)

1990: Harry Markowitz (US), Merton Miller (US), William Sharpe (US)

1989: Trygve Haavelmo (Norway)

1988: Maurice Allais (France)

1987: Robert Solow (US)

1986: James Buchanan (US)

1985: Franco Modigliani (US)

1984: Richard Stone (Britain)

1983: Gerard Debreu (US)

1982: George Stigler (US)

1981: James Tobin (US)

1980: Lawrence Klein (US)

1979: Theodore Schultz (US), Arthur Lewis (Britain)

1978: Herbert Simon (US)

1977: Bertil Ohlin (Sweden), James Meade (Britain)

1976: Milton Friedman (US)

1975: Leonid Kantorovich (Soviet Union), Tjalling Koopmans (US)

1974: Gunnar Myrdal (Sweden), Friedrich von Hayek (Britain)

1973: Vassily Leontief (US)

1972: John Hicks (Britain), Kenneth Arrow (US)

1971: Simon Kuznets (US)

1970: Paul Samuelson (US)

1969: Ragnar Frisch (Norway), Jan Tinbergen (Netherlands)

10:15 Nobel Prize in Economics 2018

Good morning and welcome to the final day of Nobel Prize announcement season. Today we're at the edge of our seats waiting to find out who will be awarded this year's Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel (or just call it the Nobel Economics Prize... if you don't tell on me, neither will I). The Local's Catherine Edwards is on her way to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for the press conference at 11.45am, and live blogging this day for you is our editor Emma Löfgren.

To catch up with last week's announcement, follow these links:

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE

NOBEL MEDICINE PRIZE

NOBEL PHYSICS PRIZE

NOBEL CHEMISTRY PRIZE

In case you're wondering why there's no Nobel Prize in Literature this year, you can read more about that HERE.