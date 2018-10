The body, which police said was in a state of decay, was reported shortly before 11am on Friday morning, with several people independently raising the alarm.

"We don't know very much at all about the body," Anna Göransson, an officer with the police in southern Sweden, told The Local. "It has being lying in the water for some time."

Police and specialist technicians removed the body shortly after the first reports came in. It will be taken to the offices of the National Board of Forensic Medicine in Lund, where police hope it will be possible to take fingerprints to help identify the corpse.

Police are also seeking to establish if any commercial or leisure vessels have reported losing crew members or passengers overboard in recent weeks and months.

"There is going to be a forensic investigation. Then we will investigate to see if any disappeared persons in our area match the body," Göransson said. "It's unclear where the body comes from, it could have come from a neighbouring country, or from a ferry."