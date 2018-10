Where in Sweden do you live?

I live in Stockholm, near the southern area of Handen.

When and why did you move to your city?

In the beginning of September, I started a three-month internship at The Local – that's also when I moved to Stockholm from Germany. Just two weeks ago, I moved to a one-room apartment in Handen. Before that, I lived in a dorm in Trollbäcken south of the city for seven weeks.

What do you love the most about your city?

There are two things I love most about Stockholm: The look of the city, with its old buildings, artsy train stations and alternative areas, like Södermalm. Additionally, the location is perfect: You have the islands, which means the sea and beautiful parks and nature surround the whole city.

What annoys you the most about your city?

The public transport! Or more precisely: The people on the public transport. Especially during rush hour, everybody is so much in a hurry and completely ruthless when it comes to other people. I just hate being overrun every time I enter a train station, or people not looking where they're going, expecting everybody to just jump out of their way. That is really annoying and I wish there was more respect on the subway.

READ ALSO: How to fake being a local on Stockholm's subway

How should I spend a day in your city?

Wander around Gamla Stan and Södermalm, have a walk by the water on Kungsholmen. There are a lot of great views of the city in those areas, and you will probably stumble across numerous nice cafés for an afternoon fika. There are loads of interesting second hand stores on Södermalm as well.

Or, if you are more into nature, go for a walk on Djurgården. There's a garden centre called Rosendal's Garden (Rosendals Trädgård) on the island – you will find a lovely café in the garden.

What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your city?

The art in the subway stations is overwhelming. There are different installations in 90 of the 100 subway stations throughout the city, making the system the world's longest art gallery. It's really worth a look – there are also free, guided tours through the city's underground.

Do you want to be The Local's next #MySweden Instagram takeover host? Click HERE to apply.