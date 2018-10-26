Nine of Stockholm's most exciting live music venues

This article is available to Members of The Local. Read more Membership Exclusives here.

Debaser Strand

The venue Debaser has moved around the city a lot since first opening. Today it’s located on Hornstulls Strand on the Södermalm island. It houses two restaurants, Mexican Calexico and American-themed Bar Brooklyn, both of which are great places for a casual dinner before watching a show. There are two stages, one in Bar Brooklyn and the other in a room next to it, where international live acts play almost every day of the week.

The programme offers visitors a chance to see mainly up-and-coming acts from the indie and rock genre before they get really famous, but internationally-known bands also perform there sometimes. Prices are low, with some concerts even free. Previous guests have included Jimmy Eat World, The Wombats, The Hot Snakes and Fu Manchu.

Upcoming Acts: LBSB, The Coathangers, Sophie Hunger. Debaser Strand also offers concert evenings, where multiple small groups play

Prices: Some concerts are free; others vary from 100 to 250 kronor

Address: Hornstulls Strand 4

Opening hours: Friday-Saturday 6pm-3am, as well as at events

How to get there: Tunnelbana (red line) or bus to Hornstull

Konserthuset

One of Stockholm’s top locations for classical music, the Konserthuset (Concert Hall) at Hörtorget is also a historically important building. It was inaugurated in 1926 and is considered to be one of the most important representations of classic architecture in Sweden. Today, this is the place where the annual awards ceremonies for both the Nobel Prize and the Polar Music Prize are held; it’s also home to the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra (RSPO).

As well as the spectacular classical concerts, Konserthuset also hosts art exhibitions as well as pop and rock acts – previous concerts have included Gregory Porter, Patti Smith and Bryan Adams.

Upcoming Acts: RSPO: Canellakis and Benedetti, Quartetto Cremona, Songwriter’s Guide – Irving Berlin

Prices: Vary between 100 and 450 kr, but there are many discounts for students, pensioners, under-26-year-olds, and unemployed people

Address: Hötorget 8

Opening hours: Check the website for times of concerts and guided tours

How to get there: Tunnelbana or bus to T-Centralen or Hötorget

Södra Teatern

Södra Teatern (The Southern Theatre) is the oldest active theatre in Sweden, constructed in 1859. Nowadays, visitors get to see more than just plays, though: Södra Teatern offers a diverse programme – as well as plays there is a restaurant, several bars, and live music on four stages in the building. The main stage still displays historic decorations, creating an unusual atmosphere.

The music ranges from jazz brunches, hip-hop karaoke and world music to indie rock bands and Britpop. During the summer, Södra Teatern’s three outdoor terraces are also equipped with stages and you will find many people there, enjoying the panoramic view of Stockholm after work.

Upcoming Acts: Bubbelbrunch (Prosecco brunch) with live music, Bangers ‘n’ Mash, Federico Albanese

Prices: Between 100 and 400 kronor

Address: Mosebacke Torg 1–3

Opening hours: The bar is open Fri-Sat 9pm-3am, as well as for events. The restaurant’s opening hours are found on the website

How to get there: Tunnelbana (red/green line) or bus to Slussen

Nalen

This venue is another one with a long history. It was built in 1888, and ever since has served as a location for multiple events: sports, conferences, political meetings (like the Green Party's election party this summer), theatre shows and musicals – and of course concerts. There is also a restaurant serving traditional Swedish and mostly locally produced food.

But back to the music. Nalen was known for jazz events and ballroom dances during the 1930s and up to the 1960s. Even though the building has since been renovated, the historical charm is still very much present, and especially beautiful is the big ballroom with ceilings decorated with stucco. Previous acts include Calexico, Milky Chance and Ian Hunter & The Rant Band.

Upcoming Acts: The Vaccines, The Black Queen, Walter Trout

Prices: Between 200 and 300 kronor

Address: Regeringsgatan 74

Opening hours: For events only

How to get there: Tunnelbana (red line) to Östermalmstorg, or bus to Regeringsgatan

Stampen

A former pawnshop in Stockholm’s Old Town is now one of the city’s best-known jazz pubs. The name Stampen comes from the stamps clients of the pawnshop would receive for their deposited items as a payment. In 1968, jazz enthusiast Sten Holquist was delighted by the 17th-century building and converted the location into a jazz pub. He didn’t forget the club’s roots, though, and the inside is still decorated with an assortment of antiques.

Today, live American roots music – folk, traditional jazz, modern blues soul and r&b – is played six days a week. Stampen has established a good reputation and had many famous visitors, including Woody Allen and Dizzie Gillespie. The venue includes a bar as well, and serves many delicious cocktails.

Upcoming Acts: The Riven, and recurring themed evenings, like The Organ Hangout, Big Time Blues Jam and After Work Live Soul Sessions

Prices: Between 50 and 100 kronor

Address: Stora Gråmunkegränd 7

Opening hours: Tuesday-Friday: 5pm-1am, Saturday: 2pm-1am, Sundau: 5pm-1am

How to get there: Tunnelbana to Gamla Stan, or bus to Riddarhustorget

Fasching

This is possibly Scandinavia’s largest jazz bar. Since 1977, the bar, restaurant, club and concert venue has offered 350 events every year, of which about 250 are live concerts, according to the website. The club has roughly 80,000 guests annually.

Fasching is run through a shared ownership of the Swedish Association of Jazz Musicians (which is also the founder of the venue) and Faching’s Friends Association. This set-up allows concerts by international stars as well as up-and-coming musicians from the area. Alongside live concerts and Late Night Jazz sessions, Fasching also offers a variety of recurring events, like the weekly House party. What's more, live music is played at the club’s bar every day.

Upcoming Acts: Donny McCaslin, Yasuaki Shimizu, Andreas Aleman

Prices: Some concerts are free, others cost up to 400 kronor

Address: Kungsgatan 63

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday: 6pm-midnight, Friday-Saturday: 6pm-4am, Sun:dau 6pm-midnight

How to get there: Tunnelbana to T-Centralen, or bus to Kungsgatan

Annexet

This arena is the smallest of the many venues in Stockholm Globe City, an area around the largest hemispherical building in the world, the Ericsson Globe. In 1989, Annexet was built as a training arena for ice hockey, which is played there still. As well as the sports events, though, there are also concerts, fairs and conferences due to the arena’s potential to hold up to 3,500 visitors. As for its concerts, Annexet has welcomed big names including Lana del Rex, Alice in Chains and Gavin DeGraw.

Upcoming Acts: Lykke Li, Hozier, Years & Years, 4U – A Symphonic Celebration of Prince

Prices: Usually between 300 and 500 kronor

Address: Arenatorget 1

Opening hours: Just for certain events

How to get there: Tunnelbana to Globen, bus to Slakthuset (Globen)

Slaktkyrkan

Slaktkyrkan (literally translated as the ominous-sounding Slaughter Church) is a new addition to Stockholm’s music scene. Located in an area that's currently undergoing a city-transformation project called Söderstaden, for a long time it was unclear whether the building would be demolished to make space for new buildings.

Slaktkyrkan was formerly used as a place for cleaning animal parts before their further processing and has been unused since 2011. Over the last years the centuries-old building has been renovated and hosts a new cultural hub. Apart from being a new concert venue, it’s also planned to host clubs, exhibitions, a cinema, lectures and other cultural events.

Upcoming Acts: The Underground Youth, Hank von Hell, Anna von Hauswolff

Prices: 150 to 350 kronor

Address: Styckmästargatan 10

Opening hours: For the events only

How to get there: Tunnelbana to Globen, Bus to Slakthuset (Globen)

Stallet

If you are into World and Folk music, this is the perfect venue for you. It was opened in November 2000 and is run by the National Association for Folk Music and Dance. As the name might suggest, the club is not just for music, but also for dancing. On several evenings throughout the week, professionals as well as amateurs have the possibility to perform music and dance: Persian, Irish or African dance, tango, street dance and flamenco… You name it.

During the evenings, food and drinks are also served in the venue’s bar. The website states that in total, roughly 180,000 visitors have attended about 1,500 events over the last 15 years. Previous acts have included international world music names like Knut Reiersrud, Tiganá Santana and the Tsuumi Sound System and are often accompanied by film screenings, theatre or lectures.

Address: Stallgatan 7

Prices: Usually between 100 and 200 kronor, with discount for students, pensioners and unemployed people

Upcoming Acts: Abjeez, Lena Jonsson Trio, Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards

Opening hours: For the events, the café is open during the evening

How to get there: T Kungsträdgården, Bus Karl XII:s torg, Nybroplan