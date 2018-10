The Local features in The Girl in the Spider's Web, which stars Claire Foy as hacker Lisbeth Salander and Swedish-Icelandic actor Sverrir Gudnason as journalist Mikael Blomqvist.

The thriller is the sequel to 2011's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and delves into Salander's past.

A fictional article from The Local Sweden is shown on screen in a few scenes during the film.

Stockholm-dwellers will also be able to recognize several spots in the Swedish capital, where parts of the film were shot on location.

Golden Globe-winner Claire Foy told The Local in a recent interview that she "absolutely loved being here", singling out Stockholm's parks and cardamom buns as her city highlights.

Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander in Columbia Pictures' The Girl in the Spider's Web. Photo: Nadja Klier/CTMG