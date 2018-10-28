Robyn delights fans with secret archipelago gig

The star burst onto the Artipelag stage to Honey, the title track from her new album, but later in the 90-minute performance returned to some of her biggest hits, sending the thousand lucky ticket recipients into a frenzy with renditions of “Dancing on my own” and “Call your girlfriend”.

To get hold of a ticket for the concert dubbed “Secret gig”, fans had to download an interactive game to their phones, which forced them to meet other fans in real life. They were then issued tickets and directed to a pick-up point from where they were taken to the mystery location.

Fans jubilant at Robyn's come-back gig on Saturday. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

“We had no idea where we were going to go, but in the end it was a party boat from Strandvägen [in central Stockholm] here to Artipelag [in Gustavsberg],” Mikaela Persson and Emma Johansson, two dedicated fans, told Swedish broadcaster SVT before the concert.

“It feels super exciting and extremely fun to be here instead of being at a normal concert location.”

Kersti Hansen and Terese Moe Hansen, who had travelled all the way from Trondheim in Norway to be at the concert, said they were among the singer’s most die-hard fans.

“We’ve been fans since we were 14 at the time she had her breakthrough,” Terese Moe Hansen told Sweden’s TT newswire. “We’ve been to all the concerts, we’ve cut our hair in Robyn haircuts. We’ve been fans for as long as Robyn has existed.”

“I love that she does her own thing,” Kersti Hansen added. “She makes music on her own terms.”

The ground-breaking Swedish popster this week released Honey, her first album in eight years.

Alexis Petridis, a review from The Guardian, has called the album “Scandipop’s equivalent of Blood on the Tracks”, referencing the much-loved Bob Dylan album about heartbreak and loss.

Another fan told SVT that the album was “not as clubby as Body Talk” and that the music was more “mature”.

“But it was well worth the eight year wait. The more you listen to it, the more it grows on you.”