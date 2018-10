Sweden has never waited so long for a government to be formed before.

After an inconclusive election left neither of the two main blocs with a majority, Löfven was ousted from his role as prime minister in a confidence vote, but still leads a caretaker government.

After the election of new parliamentary speakers, centre-right Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson was given two weeks to try to form a government, but failed, and the task was passed to Löfven.

Now his two-week time period is up, and the Social Democrats leader is expected to meet speaker Andreas Norlén at 9.45 am to share the results of his efforts.

Halfway through the two-week period, Löfven told press that talks had so far been "respectful and constructive", but added: "It is difficult and complicated. No one has changed their position."

According to Swedish Radio Ekot, positions have not changed in the last week either and Löfven is expected to tell Norlén he is not able to form a workable government.

One looming obstacle on the horizon is Sweden's 2019 budget, a proposal for which must be put forward to parliament by November 15th. A caretaker government has almost the same powers as a normal government, but is not meant to make any major radical or partisan decisions – which would normally include those part of budget proposal.

If Löfven has indeed been unsuccessful in forming a government that can be accepted by parliament, Norlén could give him extra time if requested or he may give the task to someone else after another round of talks with the party leaders. Centre Party leader Annie Lööf is one of the most likely candidates according to many observers.

The speaker has a total of four chances to ask a candidate to try to form a government that will be accepted by parliament – and all four chances still remain, since parliament has not yet voted on any proposal.

It's not essential for a majority in parliament to support the speaker's proposal, but it will fail if a majority vote against it. If they cannot agree, a new election shall be held within three months. However, this has never happened in Swedish history because parliament has always approved the first proposal.

