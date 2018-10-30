Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Man seized in Malmö for raping 10-year-old girl

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
30 October 2018
13:48 CET+01:00
malmörapechild

Share this article

Man seized in Malmö for raping 10-year-old girl
A cycle shed and recycling room were cordoned off after the attack. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
30 October 2018
13:48 CET+01:00
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Malmö on Tuesday morning on suspicion of raping a 10-year-old girl in the courtyard of a block of apartments.
"We are making no statements about this whatsoever," Ewa-Gun Westford, the press officer for the police in Skåne, told SVT. "All we are saying is that a man has been arrested. We must be able to work in peace and quiet. As this is about a small child, we need to move forward carefully." 
 
The child was cycling home from school at around 5.30pm on Thursday when the man approached her and then attacked her in a cycle shed attached to the apartment block in a way "comparable to child rape", wrote Sydsvenskan.
 
Police confirmed later that evening that they had begun an investigation.
 
"We want to seize the man who was behind this urgently, both because he carried out this crime, and to stop him repeating it," Thomas Söderberg from the local police told Sydsvenskan. 
malmörapechild
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Advertisement