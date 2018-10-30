Man seized in Malmö for raping 10-year-old girl

"We are making no statements about this whatsoever," Ewa-Gun Westford, the press officer for the police in Skåne, told SVT . "All we are saying is that a man has been arrested. We must be able to work in peace and quiet. As this is about a small child, we need to move forward carefully."

The child was cycling home from school at around 5.30pm on Thursday when the man approached her and then attacked her in a cycle shed attached to the apartment block in a way "comparable to child rape", wrote Sydsvenskan

Police confirmed later that evening that they had begun an investigation.

"We want to seize the man who was behind this urgently, both because he carried out this crime, and to stop him repeating it," Thomas Söderberg from the local police told Sydsvenskan.