"If this is what it looks like, then obviously it's very serious," police chief Erik Nord told Göteborgs-Posten, which was first to report on the incident.

The man, who is in his 20s, was found outside in Hjällbo, northeastern Gothenburg, and taken to hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds in both legs and one arm. His injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.

He was attacked on Tuesday evening, hours after a 25-year-old-man was prosecuted on suspicion of murder. The murder took place last autumn, and perpetrators first beat a man to death and then set his body alight.

"I can confirm that the injured party in the latest shooting was heard in the recent murder investigation and is one of the witnesses called by the prosecutor. We are naturally looking into any link between the two (incidents)," criminal inspector Urban Svahn told the local newspaper.