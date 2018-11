Softa comes from the English word 'soft', but in Swedish it means to take it easy, to chill out, or to calm something down. Soft can also mean that someone is nice, relaxed or cool. Its opposite is osoft.

The word first entered the Swedish dictionary in 2006, but is thought to have been used as a slang word from at least the early 1990s. Swedish hip hop trio Just D in 1991 used the word in its song Relalalaxa, singing "tryck på paus å softa" (hit pause and chill).

Examples:

Jag kommer stanna hemma och softa ikväll.

I'm staying in and taking it easy tonight.

Ta och softa ner.

Calm down.

Han är en soft kille.

He's a cool guy.

