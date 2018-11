How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I am 33, and my weekdays are commuting to work, shopping, grabbing a late night movie, or an AW with friends! I work as the Brand Manager for Truecaller, which is a tech company located in the heart of Stockholm. My weekends are full of exploring and taking photos of the forest, managing my travel blog, playing video games, or doing some art project.

Where in Sweden do you live?

I live in Barkarby, a suburb in Järfälla in the outskirts of Stockholm.

When and why did you move to your city/neighbourhood?

My sambo and I had lived in various places around the northern suburbs of Stockholm since moving to Sweden in 2012, and like any newcomer to Stockholm, we were only finding second-hand contracts that were six-months or one-year non-extendable. After a couple years of playing apartment roulette, we found ourselves at the top of a first-hand contract apartment queue for a new development in Barkarby. Getting a first-hand is so difficult, so we jumped at the chance no matter where it took us. There were barely any apartments built in the area, and ours wasn't even finished when we checked out the area! We moved to Barkarby in 2016 and have been there ever since.

What do you love the most about your city/neighbourhood?

I love that my apartment is in the middle of a concrete jungle meets forest. Meaning, I can walk a couple minutes west and visit the Stockholm Quality Outlet mall, Ica Maxi and Ikea, and if I walk east I will find myself in the middle of a vast forest, trails, lakes and animal pastures where I can spend hours getting lost in nature. I have the best of both worlds and it doesn't hurt they are building a tunnelbana (subway) in 2020 just outside my apartment building! Everything I want is at my fingertips here.