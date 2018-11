From January 1st, Stockholm public transport operator SL will charge 890 kronor ($98) for a 30-day travel card for adults and 590 kronor for those who get an age- or occupation-based discount.

A standard single ticket will cost 32 kronor if bought using an SL pay-as-you-go travel card (reskassa) or 45 kronor if you buy it for example via the app, a ticket machine or at the turnstiles without a travel card. Under-20s, over-65s and students will have to pay 22 or 31 kronor, respectively, for the same types of tickets.

SL eliminated their zone system last year, so a journey within the region it manages costs the same, regardless of whether you travel from T-centralen to Slussen or from Stockholm City to Nynäshamn.

The price increase, which was expected, is part of a deal struck by the county council's centre-right Alliance and the Green Party in 2016. On Tuesday council bosses also announced plans to double the number of ticket controls from 2.5 million today to five million next year in an effort to crack down on fare dodgers.

"Strengthening security work on public transport and more ticket controls. Those two things will become reality in SL traffic next year," wrote Moderate Party transport councillor Kristoffer Tamsons on Facebook.

Fare dodging amounted to 3.14 percent of all public transport travel last year, according to SL. In financial terms, that corresponds to 254 million kronor. Around 30,000 fines were handed out in the same period.

The news was announced as part of the ruling Alliance-Green coalition's budget proposal for next year. The plans also include more frequent buses (including 127,000 more departures next year) and the start of the largest expansion of the Stockholm underground in four decades, including 11 new metro stations.

