Sweden has very different rules on residency and citizenship depending on whether you're from an EU or non-EU country.

This means that for Brits in Sweden who want to retain their status as an EU citizen after Brexit, or who simply want to guarantee their right to continue living in the country in the event of a no-deal Brexit, applying for permanent residency or citizenship beforehand could be a wise idea.

After Britain officially leaves the EU in March 2019, a two-year transition period will begin. During that time, until the end of 2020, British citizens will still have the right to move to another EU country or to continue living and working there (and the same applies for EU citizens hoping to move to the UK).

LIVE BLOG: Brits in Europe hold their breath as Theresa May brings Brexit deal to UK cabinet

Under current plans for a withdrawal agreement, citizens' rights are also ring-fenced after the UK leaves the EU, meaning Brits in Sweden would retain their current rights. But in the event of a no-deal Brexit, this isn't certain, and many Brits in the EU (including Sweden) have chosen to apply for permanent residency or citizenship as an insurance policy.

If you want to do the same, here's how:

Applying for citizenship as an EU citizen in Sweden

The rules for becoming a naturalized Swede are not as complicated as they may seem, though there are a few important points to understand. For EU citizens there are two scenarios to be aware of.

The first is that as an EU citizen living in Sweden for five continuous years with right of residence, you are eligible to apply for citizenship. EU citizens automatically have right of residence if you are studying, have a job or the means to support yourself.

The second is that as an EU citizen who has lived together with a Swedish citizen for two years, and who has lived in Sweden for a total of three years, you are also eligible to apply.

An automated test (in Swedish) can be filled in here to see if you meet those requirements. If you do, then a citizenship application can be filled out online here, and a fee of 1,500 kronor paid for processing.

Unlike in many other countries there are no language requirements.