The leader of the Moderates party has been put forward by parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén following over two months of deadlock.

Kristersson aims to form a government with the Christian Democrats, but not the other two parties that make up the centre-right Alliance. The Centre Party and Liberals have not only refused to participate in the potential government, but have both said they will vote no to the proposal.

This leaves the proposal almost certain to fail.

Although it does not require a majority to support it in parliament, proposed governments can only be passed if a majority does not actively vote against them. The centre-left Social Democrats, Green Party and Left Party are expected to reject Kristersson, which together with the Centre and Liberals would mean 195 votes against, more than the 175 that means a majority.

The far-right Sweden Democrats on the other hand have said they will support a Kristersson-led government. The need for support from the nationalist party is the main reason the Centre Party and Liberals have refused to support the government, as they have committed to a strategy of politically isolating the Sweden Democrats.

"It is a difficult day for the Alliance," said Kristersson in response to the Centre's decision to vote no.

The speaker has a total of four chances to ask a candidate to try to form a government that will be accepted by parliament. Kristersson's nomination is the first of the possible four.

If the government proposal is voted down as expected, speaker Norlén will hold a new round of talks with party leaders. After that, he is likely to propose another PM candidate, with leader of the centre-left Social Democrats Stefan Löfven and Centre Party leader Annie Lööf two of the likely choices.

After the September 9th election left neither of the two main blocs with a clear majority, the country has been in political deadlock. Kristersson and Löfven were each given two weeks to form a new coalition, but neither succeeded, leading Norlén to take a more active role in the process.

