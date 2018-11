"I've today asked the court for these three men to be held in custody for now," Jeanette Sprimont told The Local on Thursday. "We will see what the court has to say tomorrow."

The men were arrested in a raid on Tuesday on an apartment in the nearby city of Lund in connection with the June 18th shooting at the Galaxy Cyber Café, which left three men dead and three more wounded.

The shooting was especially shocking for many in the city, as it took place close to the city centre and only 100 metres from the police headquarters.

"We have worked extremely methodically and turned over every stone which led to this operation," Sprimont told the Kvällsposten newspaper earlier this week.

A 32-year-old young man based in Gothenburg is already being held in custody after being seized on suspicion of accessory to murder.

The killers' getaway car, a Saab 9-5, was filmed parked near the café by a passing bus a quarter of an hour before the shooting took place.

It was then traced to the suburb of Arlöv, where it was discovered, burned and abandoned, four days after the attack.

Police were, however, still able to find sufficient evidence in the car to track down the 32-year-old man in Gothenburg.