According to a police statement, witnesses reported shots had been fired near the busy Fridhemsplan junction. No one is believed to be injured. Police have cordoned off the scene for a forensic investigation.

Details were scarce shortly after the incident, and police were unable to immediately say if one or several shots had been fired.

Asked what Stockholm police knew about the incident, control room officer Mikael Petersson said: "Nothing. No victim. No suspect."

"We are at the scene and doing some investigation with forensics and things like that. We have found one weapon and some cartridges," he told The Local.

"We don't have a camera at the scene unfortunately. So we have to talk to witnesses."

Swedish media reported the weapon was found underneath a parked car on a nearby street.

Petersson said shootings were very unusual on this part of Kungsholmen island in central Stockholm.



"It's very rare. This is not the kind of part of Stockholm where you have shootings. It's in the central part of Stockholm."

More to come