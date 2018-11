After Lööf's announcement following a week of talks, parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén spoke with Sweden's party leaders on the telephone, and has called a press conference for 10am on Friday to outline the next steps in the process.

Lööf had looked into the possibility of a cross-bloc agreement that involved the centre-right Alliance working with either the centre-left Social Democrats or Green Party, as well as the possibility of a minority government comprising the Centre Party and Liberals. But none of these solutions would have produced a workable government, she said.

This came after Social Democrat leader Stefan Löfven and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson also failed to gather enough support for a government led by either of their parties.

TIMELINE: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the election

"It's a completely new situation in Swedish politics which needs to be worked out. The Centre Party, for example, I don't think even they know what they want," political scientist Mikael Gilljam told the TT newswire.

There is no set deadline by which Sweden must form a government, but the number of prime ministerial votes that can be held before a snap election is automatically called is capped at four.

Three of these chances remain after Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson was not accepted by parliament, due to the Centre Party and Liberals refusing to back a government that relied on support from the far-right Sweden Democrats. This means the country is now in untested waters -- previously, parliament had always accepted the first candidate to be proposed.

IN DEPTH: How did the political situation get to where it is today?