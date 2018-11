“Hype and hysteria and yet another record for online retailers this Black Friday,” Daniel Larsson, chief executive of Sweden’s DIBS Payment Services, said in a press release on Sunday.

“Nowadays half Swedes shop during Black Friday, most of them on the internet, and many buy their Christmas Presents then. We think this trend is here to stay.”

The 10 percent leap in online sales for Black Friday follows an even more impressive 14 percent leap last year.

Larsson put the slight slowdown down to retailers spreading their offers out over more than one day, with Black Week increasingly replacing the single day of deep discounts.

An investigation by the opinion research company YouGov, found that half of Swedes intended to buy something on Black Friday, 28 percent of them on the internet, a five percentage point increase on last year.

Next week DIBSs’ mother company Nets will come out with numbers on Black Friday sales made by shops on the high street and in shopping malls.