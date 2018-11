Teacher Anna-Karin Nilsson and three other teachers at Tullbroskolan in Falkenberg spent about six hours each development the lesson, with the first students in Class 9 receiving it this week.

“They know quite a bit about the Metoo movement already, but what’s hard for them is to understand is that it applies to them as well,” Nilsson, a civics teacher at the school, told Swedish broadcaster SVT

She said that boys and girls were split for part of the lesson, with male teachers working with the boys and female teachers with the girls.

“We have male teachers working with those who identify as men, so that they don’t feel that they’re just being blamed, and realise that we should instead talk about how to have a more equal society,” she said.

“It can easily happen that the boys say ‘everyone is blaming us’, when it is in fact more about the structure of society.”

Oscar Ljungström, a pupil at the school told SVT that the lesson had made him look at #metoo in a different way.

“We hadn't really understood before how big this is, that there were so many people hit by this. It made you think about how you behave yourself,” he said.

Hilma Eriksson, another student, said she through it might help reduce the low level of sexual harassment she saw at the school.

“There are a lot of jokes, and you hear a lot of ugly words in the corridors, and I think that if everyone has this lesson and everyone takes it on board, it will reduce it.”

In the months immediately after the #metoo movement came to prominence last year, the subject was brought up in all the school’s classes.

But earlier this year Nilsson and three other teachers decided that the movement should be made a more permanent part of the curriculum.

“I think we will work on this for many years,” she said. “It might not continue to be called #metoo, but we will have to work on it for a long time, if not forever.”