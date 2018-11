The Local has spoken to Sweden's EU Minister on our readers' behalf, who advised Brits to contact their MPs back in the UK, but also to make preparations to secure their residency, eligibility to work, and other practicalities in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"If there is a withdrawal agreement then you don't have to worry: you can stay for life and you can live as you do now," EU Minister Ann Linde told The Local. "If not, then there will be big changes."

We want to hear from our British readers: are you worried about Brexit, and if so, is there a particular question you'd like to know the answer to? Have you already taken steps to ensure you can continue your life in Sweden, such as converting your UK driving licence or even becoming Swedish? Are you simply waiting to find out the final deal?

