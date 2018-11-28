Girl, 3, dies after being hit by bus in Stockholm

<p>The girl was hit by the bus at around 4.30pm on Tuesday in Råcksta in north-western Stockholm. She was taken to hospital by helicopter but later died from her injuries.</p><p>"I have just received the sad news that the girl passed away overnight. The family has been informed," police press spokesperson Per Fahlström told the TT news agency.</p><p>Police launched an investigation into the incident, but would not immediately say if they suspected any criminal offence. The bus was still being examined by a forensic team on Wednesday.</p><p>"The investigation will have to show what happened," said Fahlström.</p>