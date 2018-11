"Be very careful when you're out driving," said the agency's Moa Hallberg.

A class-one warning (the least serious kind on a scale from one to three) has been issued for several counties: Stockholm, Uppsala, Östergötland, Örebro, Västmanland, Västra Götaland, Halland, Jönköping, Kronoberg and Skåne apart from the Österlen area.

The icy roads are caused by rain in combination with cold temperatures and this is expected to continue throughout the day.

"It's rain that falls on very cold roads and freezes. That makes it very slippery," said Hallberg.

A class-one warning of snow is also in place for the Värmland region, where up to ten centimetres of snow was expected to fall. And anyone in mountainous areas of southern Jämtland should beware of strong winds, reaching speeds of up to around 86 kilometres per hour.

FOR MEMBERS: What you need to stay safe on Sweden's icy roads this winter