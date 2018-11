Hörby Municipality, near Malmö, hopes to save 1.6 million kronor ($180,000) by abolishing mother-tongue tuition or 'modersmålsundervisning' carried out at pre-school level or by unqualified teachers.

The tougher policy towards those in the municipality with foreign backgrounds comes shortly after the nearby Staffanstorp municipality, where the anti-immigration party has also joined the ruling coalition, said they would stop halal meat being served in schools and at old people's homes.

Stefan Borg, the group leader for the Sweden Democrats in the municipality said improving students' "Arabic, Dari or Somali" should not be a priority.

"The problems we have in Sweden are not related to the ability to speak Arabic or any other language, they are related to an inability to speak or write Swedish," he told The Local. "That's out prime concern. We must make sure that Swedish is taught efficiently in the schools."

He said that of the 15 teachers employed by the municipality to teach these languages, only one was qualified to teach in Sweden, and only four had any kind of pedagogical training.

Students in Sweden have a legal right to receive tuition in their mother tongues, with the policy aimed at strengthening their sense of identity and making them better able to use this second language in their working lives.

The system also offers a way into the workplace for teachers and other professionals who have moved to Sweden from other countries but have yet to speak Swedish or gain Swedish teaching qualifications.

The Sweden Democrat budget also cuts 300,000 kronor from the Oden Project, a joint project with the next door Eslöv and Höör municipalities which aims to help young people who are neither in school or jobs get back on track.

It will strip 200,000 kronor in funding from the local Culture School, where residents can learn to play musical instruments, dance, sing, act, and paint, and it will cut 150,000 kronor from the budget for the local library.

Borg has also promised a "security package", which would see funding for new security cameras and guards in the city centre, compulsory drug tests in schools, and caravan trailer parks for those in the municipality who have only recently been granted residency in Sweden.

The budget passed on Monday night after the Moderate Party decided to abstain from voting.

