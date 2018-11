The Eksjö District Court found the 20-year-old guilty of rape, sexual abuse and unlawful threats, according to court documents seen by The Local.

The assault occurred in September at a high school in Nässjö, Småland. The court heard that the man, a 19-year-old student at the time, locked the door to a classroom, held the teacher and forcibly pushed her further into the room where he carried out sexual acts equivalent to rape.

The teacher attempted to resist the attack and made it clear she was not interested in having sexual contact with him.

The man, who is a stateless person, was found guilty on nine separate counts, including rape, sexual abuse for physical approaches he made on the victim a few days prior to the actual attack and unlawful threats against the victim made over Snapchat.

In addition to the two-year prison sentence, he was ordered to pay 110,000 kronor in restitution to his victim.