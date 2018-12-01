Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Sweden’s online retailers predict happy Christmas

1 December 2018
File photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
A merry Christmas is likely for online retailers in Sweden, according to a survey.

The survey asked 546 online retailers via payment and financial services companies Payson and Svea Ekonomi about their expectations for sales during this year’s festive season.

Optimism is higher than it was 12 months ago, with 31 percent of respondents expecting better sales than last year. 40 percent said they expected similar sales to 2017, while only six percent predicted a worse result than 12 months ago.

Market researcher HUI Research, which is owned by the Swedish Trade Federation, predicted earlier in the autumn retail sales totalling 79.7 billion kronor in December 2018, a three percent increase on December 2017.

Online sellers are similarly confident, according to the new survey, with almost one in four stating they expect a sales increase of between 1-10 percent in the HUI forecast.

Electronics, clothing and shoes, toys and other children’s items are among sectors expected to do well.

Smart speakers are expected to be the top-selling product this year (known in Swedish as årets julklapp), according to the answers provided by online retailers.

